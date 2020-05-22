JK L-G Murmu greets people on occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida

JK L-G Murmu greets people on occasion of Jumat-ul-VidaPTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 00:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday conveyed his greetings to the people of the union territory on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida
He observed that Jumat-ul-Vida has a great spiritual significance and is an auspicious occasion
Murmu said he hoped this occasion would be a harbinger of brotherhood, amity and harmony among the people and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
