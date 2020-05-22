With 76 new cases, Indore's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,850
Seventy-six persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on Thursday, taking the city tally to 2,850, CMO Dr Praveen Jadiya informed.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 06:57 IST
Seventy-six persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on Thursday, taking the city tally to 2,850, CMO Dr Praveen Jadiya informed. The death toll in the city has now reached 109, he added.
A total of 1,12,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 45,300 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 63,624 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,435 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)
