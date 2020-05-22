Man dies after vehicle catches fire in Delhi's Mangolpuri
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 09:39 IST
The fire spread so fast that the driver inside the vehicle did not get the chance to escape. Later, two fire tenders reached the spot and recovered the burnt body.
Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)
