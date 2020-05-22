Woman claims COVID-19 positive husband is missing, authorities respond he was cremated

A woman, who along with her family had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, claimed that her husband was missing. The woman stated that she and her family, including her husband, were admitted to the Gandhi Hospital. She claimed that her husband was admitted to the hospital on April 30 and after that the management did not provide any information related to him to the family or even respond to their queries.

She tweeted the matter to Telangana IT Minister KTR on May 20. After her tweet, Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra responded and said in a release on May 21 that the Gandhi Hospital staff is risking their lives treating hundreds of patients and the government is not keeping any secrets in the matter of COVID-19 deaths.

He further stated that the woman's husband had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital on April 30 and died on May 1 while undergoing treatment. Till then all his family members were in the quarantine period. At that time the family's relatives suggested that his wife should not be informed to prevent her from getting a shock. So the body was handed over to the police and later to GHMC for cremation on May 1.

The state Health Minister rejected the rumors that the cremation was done without informing the family members.