Mayawati slams Ashok Gehlot govt for charging bus fare from UP govt for transporting Kota students

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for demanding payment of over Rs 36 lakh for transporting students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota to Agra and Jhansi, saying, the move shows its "depravity" and "inhumanity".

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:40 IST
BSP chief Mayawati. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for demanding payment of over Rs 36 lakh for transporting students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota to Agra and Jhansi, saying, the move shows its "depravity" and "inhumanity". "The demand put forth by the Congress government in Rajasthan in front of Uttar Pradesh government to pay them Rs 36.36 lakh for transporting its students from Kota to the home state shows its depravity and inhumanity. Such disgusting politics going on between the two neighbours is extremely sad," tweeted Mayawati (translated from Hindi).

She also accused the Ashok Gehlot government of doing politics on the issue of migrant workers. "On the one hand, the Congress government in Rajasthan is charging exorbitant fare from students for buses to return to their homes, while on the other hand, they are claiming to provide buses for transporting the migrants to Uttar Pradesh. How appropriate or humane is this kind of political game?" she added.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also expressed grief over the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and urged the Centre to step up efforts in supporting the state. "Also, the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal is very saddening. Life has been badly affected. The Centre should come forward and help the state government in restoring normalcy there," she added. (ANI)

