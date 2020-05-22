Left Menu
TN Governor promulgates ordinance to take temporary possession of Jayalalithaa's residence

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:49 IST
(Eds: Adds details, background) Chennai, May 22 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's residence to convert it into a memorial, the state government said on Friday. The ordinance will also help the state government establish a foundation named after Jayalalithaa for this purpose and it will be headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, an official release here said.

Palaniswami had earlier announced converting the late AIADMK supremo's 'Veda Nilayam' residence at the posh Poes Garden area into a memorial. The release recalled that action has been initiated to acquire the land and building and that a preliminary notification was published in June 2019, and thereafter a declaration on May 6.

The government first gave its administrative sanction in October 2017. "The building of Veda Nilayam, including the movable items such as furniture, books, jewels, etc. are in a state of disuse for more than three years.

So the government decided to transfer all the immovable and movable properties to the government for its upkeep until the acquisition process is complete," it said. "Hence, the Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to temporarily take possession of Veda Nilayam and movable items therein to the state Government and to establish (the) Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation for making long term arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam as a Memorial," it said.

The other members of the foundation include Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam and it "will take necessary steps to maintain Veda Nilayam...for the maintenance, upkeep and safety of all movable properties therein," it said. It further recalled that Palaniswami had earlier announced converting the residence of Jayalalithaa into a memorial and open it to the public in "remembrance of her achievements and sacrifices for the people of Tamil Nadu." Fondly addressed as 'Amma', meaning mother in Tamil, by her supporters, Jayalalithaa died in December 2016 after receiving treatment at the Apollo Hospitals for 75 days.

She was also addressed as Puratchi Thalaivi, which means Revolutionary Leader. The government, while formally commencing the process of acquiring the sprawling three-storeyed residence early this month, had said that the legal heir for the building was yet to be ascertained.

The project also does not involve any displacement or relocation of families, it had then said. Seperately, a Rs 50 crore phoenix-themed memorial is already coming up for the late AIADMK general secretary at the Marina, where she was laid to rest following her demise on December 5, 2016.

