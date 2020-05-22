Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally reaches 214

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 214, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 12:40 IST
Two more COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally reaches 214
COVID-19 cases rise to 214 in Assam. [Image: Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 214, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday. "Two persons from Sivasagar in quarantine at our Jorhat centre are found COVID-19 positive. Total cases in the state stand at 214," tweeted Sarma.

Out of 214, 54 have recovered whereas 153 cases are still active in the state, he informed. As of Friday, Assam has reported four deaths and three coronavirus patients have migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

3 more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 353

Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 353 on Sunday, informed the state Health Department.The three new cases are from Jamshedpur city, it added.So far, a t...

One killed, another critical after gas leak at Pune sugar factory

One labourer has been killed and another one is in critical condition after being affected by a gas leak while cleaning a tank at Malegaon Sugar Factory, Baramati in Pune.Yesterday 13 workers of Baramati Sugar factory became unconscious aft...

TB, cholera deaths may cancel out lives saved during lockdown: Health expert

Neglect of diseases like TB and cholera during the lockdown may cancel out lives potentially saved by the COVID-19-induced enforcement measure, says a public health expert. Professor, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad, Public Hea...

UK PM's adviser Cummings must quit over lockdown drive - Conservative lawmaker

Boris Johnsons senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who travelled 400 km 250 miles to northern England during lockdown while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms, must resign, a lawmaker from the Prime Ministers Conservative Party said on Sunday.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020