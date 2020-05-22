Autorickshaws across TN barring Chennai can ply from May 23: Govt

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed auto and cycle-rickshaws to ply across the state, except here, from May 23 with conditions including a cap on passengers. Vehicles in the Chennai city corporation police limit areas will not be allowed to ply, while those in containment zones also cannot run, a government release said.

In rest of the areas in the state, both auto and cycle-rickshaws can ply from 7 am to 7 pm, it said. Besides the driver, there should be only one passenger in the vehicle, which should also be sprayed with disinfectants three times a day, the government said.

Further, both occupants of the vehicle must wear face masks and hand sanitizers must be made availavble in the vehicle for the passengers, while the drivers should regularly wash their hands using soap, it said. The release said the government was announcing various relaxations to the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, factoring in both the spread of the contagion as well as people's livelihood.

The government has already allowed relaxations including opening of shops and resumption of manufacturing and construction activities among others with considerable restrictions in place to prevent any possible spread of the pandemic..