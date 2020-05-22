Delhi returnee tests positive in Manipur; active cases now 24

Delhi returnee tests positive in Manipur; active cases now 24PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:32 IST
A 22-year-old man, who returnedto Manipur from Delhi recently by road, tested positive forCOVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to24, officials said on Friday
The man had been under quarantine since his return,and he was admitted to a hospital now
"Fresh cases are coming only from stranded people,"officials said and urged the people not to panic.