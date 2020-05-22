JMI hostelers from Bihar left for their homes in five buses arranged by the university

Left Menu
A large number of students belonging to different parts of Bihar staying in boys and girls hostels of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) left for their homes in five special buses arranged by the university on Thursday. These students were stranded in hostels due to lockdown in view of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:01 IST
Students of JMI taking buses for their homes in Bihar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of students belonging to different parts of Bihar staying in boys and girls hostels of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) left for their homes in five special buses arranged by the university on Thursday. These students were stranded in hostels due to lockdown in view of COVID-19. The buses left for Katihar, Purnea, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Bhagalpur districts carrying around 130 students with a student group leader in each bus to coordinate things.

Also, three students of West Bengal are also travelling in the bus going to Katihar. Notably, two university guards (ex-army personnel) also went in each bus along with students.

The buses left for Delhi government's health centre for the screening of students for fever and other symptoms related to coronavirus and to complete other formalities. The students were also provided with food packets, water bottles, hand sanitisers and face masks by the university. Also, the vehicles were properly sanitised before leaving the campus as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the virus.

The university is closed in view of the lockdown and on the request of students the university coordinated with officials of Bihar and Delhi governments and sought permission for their travel in special buses arranged by the university. (ANI)

