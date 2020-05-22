Tax refunds worth Rs 26,242 crore to tax assesses since April 1: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued tax refunds worth Rs. 26,242 crore to 16,84,298 tax assesses since 1st April to 21st May 2020.

The Union government had earlier announced a reduction in the rate of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for the non-salaried specified payments and Tax Collection at Source (TCS) for specified receipts by 25 per cent for the period from May 14, 2020 to March, 31, 2021.

A press release from Union Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, CBDT said, "In order to provide more funds at the disposal of the taxpayers for dealing with the economic situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for the following non-salaried specified payments made to residents has been reduced by 25 per cent for the period from May 14, 2020 to March, 31,2021." (ANI)