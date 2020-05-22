Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Man dies in Maha's Amravati, death count touches 14

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:22 IST
COVID-19: Man dies in Maha's Amravati, death count touches 14

A 30-year-old man who tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 16 died on Friday morning in Amravati in Maharashtra, becoming the 14th person in the district to die of the infection, health officials said here. The man was admitted on May 15 and was on ventilator support for the last five days as his condition steadily deteriorated, an official said.

"The man was from Patipura locality which has seen four cases, including two deaths. Friday's is also the sixth death in COVID-19 hospital here," Civil Surgeon Shyamsunder Nikam told PTI. "There were two new cases as well on Friday. Amravati now has 141 COVID-19 cases. Masanganj has 21 cases, while lalkhadi has 10," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Plane crashes in Pakistan with 99 on board, many feared dead

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 99 passengers and crew crashed into a residential area of the city of Karachi on Friday, with many feared dead, officials said.Smoke billowed at the scene where flight PK 8303 came down, some...

Arrivals to UK face 14-day quarantine under government plan

People arriving in the UK will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days and could be fined 1,000 pounds USD 1,220 if they fail to comply under a plan being announced Friday by the British government. Home Secretary Priti Patel will set out...

Lawyers’ chambers at Saket District Court to open in phased manner from Friday

After two months of lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic in the country, lawyers chambers at Saket District Courts complex would reopen in a phased manner from May 23 while ensuring complete adherence to the norms of social-distancing, accordi...

Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi; several feared dead

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020