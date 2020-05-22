COVID-19: Man dies in Maha's Amravati, death count touches 14

COVID-19: Man dies in Maha's Amravati, death count touches 14PTI | Amravati | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:22 IST
A 30-year-old man who tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 16 died on Friday morning in Amravati in Maharashtra, becoming the 14th person in the district to die of the infection, health officials said here. The man was admitted on May 15 and was on ventilator support for the last five days as his condition steadily deteriorated, an official said.
"The man was from Patipura locality which has seen four cases, including two deaths. Friday's is also the sixth death in COVID-19 hospital here," Civil Surgeon Shyamsunder Nikam told PTI. "There were two new cases as well on Friday. Amravati now has 141 COVID-19 cases. Masanganj has 21 cases, while lalkhadi has 10," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amravati
- Maharashtra
- Shyamsunder Nikam
- Patipura
- COVID
ALSO READ
With 1,362 new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count climbs to 18,120
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district: Police PTI AW VT RC
Pained beyond words at loss of lives due to rail accident in Maharashtra: Amit Shah
14 migrant labourers mowed down by freight train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad