2 overground workers arrested in J-K's Pulwama

2 overground workers arrested in J-K's PulwamaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:32 IST
Two overground workers of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday. They have been identified as Sayar Ahmad Shah from Tral and Tanseem alias Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh from Awantipora, the officials said.
"Two associates of proscribed outfit Ansar Gazwat Ul Hind and Hizb-Ul -Mujahdeen were arrested from Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwma district," the officials said. The arrested persons were allegedly involved in providing shelter and logistics to the militants, besides passing sensitive information to them, the officials said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hizbul Mujahideen
- Pulwama
- Kashmir
- Awantipora
- Tral
ALSO READ
Reyaz Naikoo encounter: Sporadic incidents of stonepelting in Pulwama
Punjab Police nab 2 accomplices of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riaz Naikoo's aide
Punjab Police break another link in Pak-backed Hizbul Mujahideen narco-terror network
Police officer suffers head injury in clashes with miscreants protesting killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief in J-K
2G mobile data services restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts