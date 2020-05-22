Left Menu
Muslims being targeted under garb of fighting COVID-19 pandemic: AMUTA

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:12 IST
Muslims being targeted under garb of fighting COVID-19 pandemic: AMUTA

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Teachers’ Association on Friday passed a resolution expressing “shock and anguish” at the manner in which the country’s Muslim community is allegedly being stigmatised under the garb of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The AMUTA which held a special meeting of its executive committee has forwarded the resolution to President Ram Nath Kovind. The resolution has urged Kovind to address the concerns of the minority community which is deeply concerned over the manner in which law is being misused to stifle the voices of dissent in the country under the cover of fighting the pandemic. In a strongly worded statement, AMUTA expressed solidarity with the common citizens mainly daily wage earners compelled to migrate to their native villages and towns from metro cities for no fault of their own. The resolution states, "It is a matter of shock and anguish for all of us that the COVID-19 pandemic is being used to spread hate against a particular community." It urged the president to take cognisance of the manner in which "sedition law is being misused" by the police in several states to muzzle dissent

It further alleged that "false cases" were filed against journalist Siddharth Varadrajan, pediatrician and human rights activist Kafeel Khan and human rights activist Umar Khalid and dozens of other similar activists because they has raised their voice against police excesses and injustices. It is unfortunate that instead of reprimanding those who are spreading Islamophobia and strengthening divisive attitudes, action is taken by the police against those "who are raising their voices against such pernicious activities". Secretary AMUTA Najmul Islam told reporters, "We firmly believe that the battle against COVID-19 in our country can only be successful if we are united. Every section of society irrespective of caste region and creed has to join hands in this endeavor." “We are fully committed to the present national endeavour and no amount of poisonous propaganda will deter us from serving the nation at this critical juncture,” he added.

