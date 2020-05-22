Left Menu
MHA allows travel of certain categories of OCI cardholders

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed travel of certain categories of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:20 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed travel of certain categories of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to India. An office memorandum (OM) from the MHA on Friday with the subject line -- 'Visa and Travel restrictions in response to COVID-19' -- states: "Permitting certain categories of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, who are stranded abroad, to come to India."

"The undersigned is directed to refer to this Ministry's O.M. of even number dated May 7, regarding Visa and Travel restrictions in response to COVID-19 Evacuation of Indian nationals stranded aborad and to say that the matter regarding permitting certain categories of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, who are stranded abroad, to come to India in relaxation of the travel restrictions imposed has been considered by the Government of India," states the OM. According to OM, "it has now been directed to permit the following categories of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, who are stranded abroad, to come to India- Minor children born to Indian nationals abroad and holding OCI cards. OCI cardholders who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies like death in family.

Couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is an Indian national and they have a permanent residence in India. University students who are OCI cardholders (not legally minors) but whose parents are Indian citizens living in India." "Consequently, the travel restrictions imposed vide this Ministry's O.M. of even number dated May 7 referred to above would not apply to any aircraft, ship, train or any other vehicle deployed for bringing back the above-mentioned categories of OCI cardholders who are stranded abroad," adds the OM.

All other terms and conditions laid down in this Ministry's OM of even number dated May 7 shall continue to remain in effect, says the OM. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Children with COVID-19 may have lower infectivity than adults, UK scientists say

Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests they may also have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said. As Europe and the United Stat...

Bangladesh PM speaks to Mamata, enquires about damages caused by cyclone in West Bengal

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday talked to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and enquired about the damages caused by extremely severe cyclone Amphan. The Prime Minister phoned the West Bengal Chief Minister at abo...

Governments must act to prevent rising GBV rates during COVID-19 crisis: UNDP

Governments across the world must act urgently to prevent and tackle the rising rates of violence against women and girls during the COVID-19 crisis by putting stronger measures in place such as designating shelters and hotlines as emergenc...

NCW takes cognizance of sexual harassment complaint against Faridabad hospital doctor

The National Commission for Women NCW has taken cognizance of sexual harassment complaints against a doctor at a Faridabad hospital and sought a detailed action taken report from the hospital administration. The NCW has come across a post o...
