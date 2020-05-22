Man burnt to death after car catches fire in Delhi

A 50-year-old man was burnt to death after his car caught fire at a flyover in Mangolpuri area, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ram Kishan, a resident of Kerala, they said. The police received information about the incident on Thursday. The vehicle was found at the flyover near Kali Mata Mandir in Outer Ring road, a senior police officer said. The driver was found on the seat in a burnt condition. He was declared brought dead when rushed to the hospital, the officer said. The vehicle was carrying some plastic material. It had a CNG kit and the cause of fire is being ascertained, police said. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at the Mangolpuri Police Station and investigation is underway, they added. PTI NIT SRY