Tirupati "laddu" subsidised sales to start in AP from Monday

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:05 IST
The famous "Tirupati laddu", the sacred 'prasad' of the ancient nearby hill temple of Lord Venkateswara, will be available for purchase by devotees at subsidised price in the headquarters of all 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh from Monday. About 10,000 laddus would be made available at the marriage halls or information centres of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the cash-rich temple at Tirumala, in the district headquarter towns or cities, a temple official said on Friday.

The 'laddu', which is priced at Rs 50 each, would be sold at Rs 25 "as a token of gift" to the devotees during the COVID-19 lockdown period, he told PTI here. Fresh stock would be transported from the holy hills a day before the exsiting inventory is exhausted at the respective places, he added.

Entry of devotees to the more than 2,000-year old temple, that used to draw thousands from across the country every day during normal times, has been barred since March 20 to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The devotees of Lord Venkateswara in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad could also be able to receive the 'laddus' at subsidised price soon.

TTD authorities were perusing the matter with respective state governments for their nod in view of COVID-19 lockdown, the temple official added. Those who wished to purchase large quantity of laddus for free distribution among other devotees can contacttoll-free numbers - 18004254141 or "mailto:tmlbulkladdus@gmail.com", he added.

