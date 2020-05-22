Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress releases list of shortcomings in documents of UPSRTC buses sent to Kota

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Friday listed the shortcomings in the buses that were sent by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government to bring back its students from Kota in Rajasthan.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:17 IST
Congress releases list of shortcomings in documents of UPSRTC buses sent to Kota
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Friday listed the shortcomings in the buses that were sent by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government to bring back its students from Kota in Rajasthan. "The UP government has listed a series of faults in 1,000 buses sent by the Rajasthan government. In response to that, the government led by Ashok Gehlot has revealed that UP buses, which had come to Rajasthan to take home its students from Kota, did not have enough required documents. Moreover, the information given on the UP government's website about its six buses are false," reads an official statement issued by the UPCC.

Earlier today, the Rajasthan government drew a lot of criticism when the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) demanded the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to pay Rs 36 lakh for transporting students of UP from Kota to Agra and Jhansi. Responding to the criticism for charging bus fare from UP govt for transporting Kota students, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya said: "Our officials of Rajasthan Roadways Department provided them with fuel for about 100-120 buses. Also, UP Department asked for buses, our department provided them with buses too. Transport Departments of the two states took this decision and payments were cleared later."

"The bill for the diesel and for the buses provided by Rajasthan for UP students amounts to Rs 36 lakh, of which only Rs 19 lakh has been paid by the UP government till now," he added. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for demanding payment of over Rs 36 lakh for transporting students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota to Agra and Jhansi, saying the move shows its "depravity" and "inhumanity." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand delays data law by a year as pandemic stalls preparations

Thailand has given businesses another year to comply with a new personal data protection law due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their preparations. The Personal Data Protection Act became law in May last year with a one-year tra...

French court orders insurer Axa to pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses

A Paris commercial court has ruled that French insurer Axa will have to pay a restaurant owner two months worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurants lawyer said on Friday.Stephane Manigold, who owns four restaurants in Par...

Longtime Jazz coach Sloan dies at 78

Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died at age 78 on Friday. The Jazz announced Sloans passing on Twitter with a photo captioned Rest easy, coach.Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the U...

Anil Kapoor remembers getting Christopher Nolan's autograph, lauds 'Tenet' trailer

Heaping praises on ace filmmaker Christopher Nolans new action-thriller Tenet, actor Anil Kapoor on Friday remembered his meeting with the Inception director. Kapoor retweeted the very gripping trailer of Nolans film and shared how he got a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020