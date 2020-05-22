Left Menu
Haryana sees 3-fold increase in COVID-19 cases in three weeks, most of them from 4 NCR districts

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana has recorded a three-fold increase in coronavirus cases in the first three weeks of May and a majority of them have come from four NCR districts. The cases have jumped from 339 on April 30 to 1,067 on May 22.

The cases in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, which fall in the National Capital Region, jumped from 54, 53, 25 and 24 to 250, 185, 151 and 91, respectively, health department data showed. Twelve of the 16 COVID-19 deaths in the state took place this month (till May 22).

On May 4, Haryana recorded the highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases when 75 infections were reported. A day earlier, the state reported 66 infections, mostly from the NCR districts. The number of active cases in Haryana has gone up from 100 on April 30 to 345 on May 22.

Health Minister Anil Vij said people living in the four NCR districts of Haryana were affected because of their proximity to Delhi, which has seen a high incidence of infection. Haryana has maintained that several cases reported in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Faridabad and even Panipat had their origins in the national capital, which has reported 12,319 coronavirus cases.

"We had to put strict regulations on our borders with Delhi to check the spread of infection. We have nothing against the people of Delhi, but we have to protect our people too," Vij said. Vij said several cases were reported in NCR districts over three weeks ago "as the infection spread in our vegetable markets in Gurgaon, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Faridabad, whose origins were in Delhi".

"I keep saying this repeatedly that more relaxations are being given but we will have to remain cautious and make changes in our daily lives as per the demand of the present situation," he said. "Wearing masks and observing social distancing need to be followed. However, I have suggested we should have laws which will make not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms a punishable offence," Vij added.

Essential services and personnel like doctors, paramedical staff are allowed through the Delhi-Haryana borders as per the orders of the Delhi High Court.

