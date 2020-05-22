PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:22 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2667 1731 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 230 54 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2105 629 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 219 178 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 151 62 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 12319 5897 208 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 54 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 13273 5880 802 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 1067 706 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 168 59 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1489 720 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 308 136 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1743 597 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 732 512 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 43 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 6170 3089 272 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 44582 12583 1517 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 26 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 14 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1189 436 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 33 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2029 1847 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 6281 3179 152 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 14753 7128 98 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1699 1033 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 175 148 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 151 56 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5619 3238 138 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 3332 1221 193 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 122656 51240 3634 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 6361 3753 140 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 118447 and the death toll at 3583. The ministry said that 48534 people have so far recovered from the infection.

