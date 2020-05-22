Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bodies of 9 migrant labourers found in a well in Warangal

In a shocking incident, bodies of nine migrant workers, including six of a family, were found in a well at Gorrekunta area in the outskirts of Warangal city. Of the nine bodies, four were found on May 21.

ANI | Warangal (Telangana) | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:23 IST
Bodies of 9 migrant labourers found in a well in Warangal
Telangana Police inspecting the site where nine people were found dead in a well. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, bodies of nine migrant workers, including six of a family, were found in a well at Gorrekunta area in the outskirts of Warangal city. Of the nine bodies, four were found on May 21. "Till now, nine bodies have been found in a well near a gunny bag godown at Gorrekunta area in the outskirts of Warangal city. Of the nine bodies, four were found on May 21 and the rest were found today. As six of the bodies belong to one family, it has led to suspicion," said Dr V Ravinder, Commissioner of Police, Warangal, while speaking to ANI over phone.

"The four bodies that were found yesterday have been identified as Md Maksood (50), his wife Nisha (45), daughter Busra (20) and grandson (3). The five bodies that have been found today have been identified as that of Shabad Alam, son of Maksood, Sohail Alam (Maksood's family member), Shakeel, a family friend of Maksood," he further said. The bodies have been taken out from the well and sent to MGM Hospital for post mortem.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar, District Collector Harita, Mayor Prakash Rao have visited the spot along with the Warangal Commissioner. Md Maksood had migrated from West Bengal to Warangal 20 years ago. Since last December, he and his family members have been working in a nearby gunny bag manufacturing unit godown at Gorrekunta. After the lockdown, the family shifted from Warangal and settled down in the factory godown.

According to police, on Thursday noon when the unit owner Santosh came to the godown as part of his daily routine he could not find any of the labourers. Later, he discovered four dead bodies floating in the well. The Warangal police has registered a case under Section 174 CrPC. They said the exact reason for their deaths will be known only after the investigation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

1,690 stranded migrants leave for Chattisgarh from J&K's Samba

The Samba district administration in Jammu and Kashmir sent 1,690 stranded migrant workers from Chhattisgarh to Katra railway station on Friday for their onward journey to their home state. The migrant labourers were sent in a fleet of 58 J...

2 more COVID-19 patients die, 267 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Friday recorded two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 267 new cases, officials said. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 6,494 and fatalities at 153. Two deaths were recorded in Pali and Kota and 267 fresh case...

Pb min asks Centre to revoke decision delinking commission of arhtiyas from MSP

Punjab Food minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday condemned the Centre for its arbitrary decision to delink the commission of arthiyas commission agents from the Minimum Support Price MSPAshu said the step will create hindrances in the ong...

RBI's rate cut to support economy, say bankers

Bankers on Friday said the 40 basis points reduction in repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India will give a big support to the sagging economy. The RBI on Friday reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent, the lowest since it c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020