My appointment a chance to serve Union Territory: Kiran Bedi

My appointment a chance to serve Union Territory: Kiran BediPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:09 IST
"My appointment as Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry four years ago is an opportunity given by the President and the Prime Minister to serve the Union Territory," reminisces former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who was appointed to the gubernatorial post in 2016. A few days ahead of the celebration of completion of four years in the post, she posted the order of her appointment issued by the then President Pranab Mukherjee four years ago in her Whatsapp.
She assumed office on May 29 in 2016. Not a day passed by without virtually a confrontation on various administrative and fiscal matters between her and the territorial government headed by V Narayanasamy who assumed office along with his team of Ministers on June 6, 2016.
