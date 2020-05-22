2 more COVID-19 patients die, 267 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Friday recorded two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 267 new cases, officials said. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 6,494 and fatalities at 153. "Two deaths were recorded in Pali and Kota and 267 fresh cases were reported in the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the 267 fresh cases, Pali recorded 30 cases followed by Jaipur 29, Nagaur and Dungarpur 27 each, Jodhpur 21, Kota 20, Sirohi 18, Barmer 14 and Udaipur 12, besides cases in other districts, officials said. A total 3,680 patients have recovered and 2,661 are undergoing treatment for the disease, they said.