MP: Bus services may start between green zones from May 25

The Madhya Pradesh government is considering allowing bus services between green zones from May 25, state Home and Health Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday. He added that no pass would be needed for personal vehicles moving from one green zone to another.

"The idea of allowing bus transport from one green zone to another from May 25 is being considered by the state government. So, we will have to wait for three days for bus transportation. No pass would be needed for personal vehicles from one green zone to another. But passes would be needed to go from green zone to red zone and vice-versa," he informed. "No pass would be needed to pass through highway of a red zone falling between two green zones," he added.

Under the fourth phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the state government has classified all areas under red and green zones, and dropped the orange tag..