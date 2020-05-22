Nashik COVID-19 count touches 902 as 12 test positive on Fri

Twelve coronavirus positivecases, comprising 11 from Nashik city and one from Malegaon,were detected on Friday in Nashik district, taking the COVID-19 count here to 902, an official said

Malegaon currently has 685 cases while the figure is67 for Nashik city, 111 for other parts, and 39 are fromplaces outside the district, officials said

Of the 46 people who have died of the infection so farin the district, 43 are from Malegaon and three from Nashikmunicipal corporation limits.