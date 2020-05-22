363 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat in last 24 hours
Gujarat reported 363 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, State Health Department said on Friday.ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:05 IST
Gujarat reported 363 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, State Health Department said on Friday. The total coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat now stand at 13,273 including 5,880 cured/discharged and 802 deaths.
India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)
ALSO READ
26 pharma firm employees test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat
With 388 new patients found, coronavirus tally in Gujarat reaches 7,013
At over 70,000 in a week, Gujarat sends home most migrant workers in special trains
Over 80,000 migrants sent back home from Gujarat in 67 trains
Coronavirus cases in Gujarat cross 7,000-mark, 29 deaths