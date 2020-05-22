80-year-old man sets ablaze, injures son over land dispute

An 80-year-old man allegedly sethis son ablaze, leaving him struggling for life in a hospital,over a land dispute in Nagpur, police said on Friday

The incident took place in a farm in Narkhed area onThursday evening, an official said

"Manikwada resident Ramchandra Dawre poured petrol onhis son Yuvnesh (45) and set him ablaze. He is seriouslyinjured and is critical. The senior citizen has been chargedwith attempt to murder," the Narkhed police station officialadded.