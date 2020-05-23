PM Modi, Nadda condole demise of former MP Nepal Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday offered their condolences on the death of former MP and senior leader Nepal Singh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 00:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday offered their condolences on the death of former MP and senior leader Nepal Singh.
"Anguished by the demise of former MP Dr Nepal Singh Ji. He would be remembered for his numerous community service efforts. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.
Taking to Twitter, Nadda said: "Received the news of the demise of former MP and senior leader Nepal Singh. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the people and the organisation. His demise is a huge loss to the BJP family. I express my condolences to his family." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- JP Nadda
- Narendra Modi
- BJP
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Announcements by finance minister show that Modi govt is compassionate and committed to create jobs and stimulate economy: BJP chief JP Nadda.
Rs 20 lakh crore economic package will help make India 'strong and self-reliant': JP Nadda
Will defend your right to free speech, resist tyrannical forces in democratic framework: BJP chief JP Nadda to party workers, well-wishers.
JP Nadda lauds efforts of medical workers in making Ayushman Bharat a success
BJP National President JP Nadda condoles death of 24 migrants in Auraiya mishap