People throng to shops ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in J-K's Poonch

People made purchases at garment and footwear shops ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Poonch on Friday. A buyer, Zulfkar said, "I have come to buy dresses for my children. Government has allowed shops to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm. We are trying to complete our shopping and go home early".

The coronavirus induced lockdown was first imposed in March this year to curb the spread of the deadly virus which has so far infected over 1 lakh people in the country. These restrictions have been gradually eased since then. According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1449 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir with 684 cured/migrated/discharged and 20 deaths.

India on Friday saw the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases at 6,088 with the total number of cases rising to 1,18,447 and with nearly 41 per cent recovery rate. (ANI)