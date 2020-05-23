Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge approves sale of Venezuela's prized US-refineries

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 23-05-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 07:00 IST
Judge approves sale of Venezuela's prized US-refineries

A US judge on Friday approved moving forward with the sale of Venezuela's prized US-based CITGO refineries, allowing a Canadian mining company to collect USD 1.4 billion it lost in a decade-old takeover in the South American nation by the late socialist President Hugo Chávez. The ruling strikes a blow to Venezuela's opposition led by Juan Guaidó, which was banking on profits from the Houston-based company to finance the crisis-torn nation's recovery — if they were ever able to force President Nicolás Maduro from power.

The order by Chief Judge Leonard P Stark of US District Court in Delaware follows a decision by the US Supreme Court on Monday that upheld an earlier ruling by Stark authorizing CITGO's liquidation. Before moving ahead with CITGO's sale, the bankrupt Canadian mining company Crystallex must first get a license from US Treasury officials, which had temporarily shielded Venezuela's opposition from losing CITGO.

Crystallex and attorneys for Venezuela also have to agree on how it will sell CITGO, Stark's latest ruling said. Chavez took over the gold mining firm's Venezuela concession and the local operations of other international companies as part of his Bolivarian revolution that has left Venezuela spiralling into deepening economic and political turmoil.

Crystallex, which went bankrupt, sued Venezuela to recover its lost investment in Venezuela. The case is unique, because the court allowed Crystallex to attach assets of CITGO's parent company, the Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA, finding that Venezuela had erased the lines between the government and its oil firm. Venezuela has owned CITGO since the 1980s as part of PDVSA. It has three refineries in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois in addition to a network of pipelines crisscrossing 23 states. It provides between 5% and 10% of US gasoline.

Guaidó, the head of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, claimed presidential powers in early 2019, vowing to end Maduro's rule and two decades of socialist leadership. After the Trump administration recognized Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate leader, US courts granted approval to a board appointed by the opposition to take control of CITGO, valued at an estimated USD 8 billion. However, more than a year later, Maduro remains in power, with firm military support at home and backing from key international allies including Russia, China and Iran.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Alert in Agra over locust invasion

The Agra administration on Friday has issued an alert to farmers over a likely locust attack in the district. A swarm of locusts is headed towards the area from Karauli in Rajasthan, said an official. We got information that swarm of locust...

Unisex salon in Surat restricts 'walk-in' entries, equips staff with PPE kits

A unisex salon in Surat is giving services to customers following the norms of social distancing and taking other necessary precautions to keep coronavirus infection at bay. Further, entry is strictly based on prior appointment and walk-ins...

U.S. to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans

The United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from entry bans imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on ...

Judge approves sale of Venezuela's prized US-refineries

A US judge on Friday approved moving forward with the sale of Venezuelas prized US-based CITGO refineries, allowing a Canadian mining company to collect USD 1.4 billion it lost in a decade-old takeover in the South American nation by the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020