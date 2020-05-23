ID cards of MLAs to act as e-passes for travel in MP: Govt

ID cards of MLAs to act as e-passes for travel in MP: GovtPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 14:43 IST
Identity cards of legislators in Madhya Pradesh will now be recognized as the valid e-pass for traveling amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a state government official said on Saturday. The ID card will also be considered as an e-pass in a red zone, he said.
"It has been decided by the state government that the ID card issued by the Legislative Assembly to MLAs will be considered as e-pass. No separate e-passes will be required for members of the Legislative Assembly," said an official of the Public Relations department. Even if legislators wish to visit their home districts or want to attend meetings be traveling away from their residences, identity cards issued by the state Legislative Assembly would be recognized as an e-pass, he said.
Following the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Additional Chief Secretary and State Control Room in-charge ICP Keshari have issued a circular in this regard.
