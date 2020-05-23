Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 35 lakh migrants have used more than 2,600 Shramik Special trains: MHA

Over 2,600 Shramik Special trains have run till date and more than 35 lakh migrants have used these trains to reach their respective destinations, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 17:20 IST
Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA, addressing a press conference in New Delhi on May 23, Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"In an order on May 1, the inter-state movement of migrant workers was allowed by Shramik Special trains. In an order on May 19, revised SOP for the movement of migrant workers by trains was issued to further ease and speed the process," she said. Srivastava said that as soon as COVID-19 hit India, the government got into action to help stranded migrant workers.

"On March 27, the MHA released an advisory to smoothen the movement of migrant workers and to provide them with shelters, food packets, food grains, essential items, she said. According to her, the advisory issued on March 28-29 instructed that helpline numbers and locations of relief camps be widely publicised, and DC/DM and SP were made responsible for the enforcement of these orders.

She said that States were also permitted to use funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for providing relief shelter, food, etc., to migrant workers. "The MHA Control Room expanded and States and UTs advised to set up control rooms with helplines," she said.

"Detailed advisories shared with States and UTs on March 28-30 and asked to create helpline numbers and location of relief camps to be widely publicised," she said. Srivastava also said that Union Territories (UTs) and States were advised to check through publicity the possibilities of rumour-mongering regarding the shortage of food and essential commodities.

She said that on April 3, over Rs 1,1092 crore financial assistance has been released for States and UTs. She further said that in an order on April 19, the intra-state movement of migrant workers allowed to workplaces and in an order April 29, the inter-state movement of migrant workers allowed by buses.

The lockdown, with prescribed relaxations, has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. India has so far recorded 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases out of which 69,597 are active cases. 3,720 people have lost their lives to coronavirus. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

