Kerala should be informed about special trains beforehand: CM

Kerala should be informed about special trains beforehand: CMPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:15 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, May 23 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the Railways to inform the state beforehand when special trains are allotted and the details of the passengers travelling. The request was made by Vijayan in an e-mail to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
It was essential to have the list of passengers, details regarding their address, telephone numbers, as otherwise, it would adversely affect the government's fight against COVID-19, he stated. Kerala was not informed when a special train from Mumbai left for the state capital on May 22, he said.
Information about the passengers was needed to make arrangements for health check-up and their onward journey and quarantine facilities, he said. Kerala has seen a huge surge in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 62 fresh cases, including 49 returnees from abroad and other states, being reported.
