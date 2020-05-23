COVID-19: Nashik cases touch 936, Malegaon death toll 44

Thirty-four people testedpositive for novel coronavirus and one person died of theinfection in Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking thedistrict's COVID-19 count to 936, and death toll to 47, anofficial said

Of the 34 new cases, 11 are from hotspot Malegaon,nine from Nashik city and 14 from other parts of the district,he added

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district isnow 936, of which 696 are from Malegaon. The death that tookplace on Saturday was also from Malegaon, which accounts for44 of the 47 deaths in the district," he said.