Bengal to urge Centre to postpone domestic flight services to state: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said West Bengal will urge the Centre to postpone resuming domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports by a few days as the state will be busy with managing the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan. The flight services are scheduled to begin on May 25.

Banerjee told reporters she has asked the chief secretary to request the Civil Aviation Ministry to defer the services at Kolkata airport to May 30 and at Bagdogra airport to May 28. The state has already urged the Centre to put off the movement of special trains till May 27.

Banerjee said authorities will ask people returning to the state to go for home quarantine for 14 days but urged them to cooperate with the government and follow the protocols. "Nothing can be better than at home. But you must follow isolation guidelines," she appealed.

She said there will be testing facilities in each district for the returnees. Citing an MHA order on preventing any religious gathering, she urged people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at home this year.

"Please cooperate with us. The Bengali New Year could not be held earlier due to lockdown and coronavirus pandemic. The Annapurna puja could not be held. Please avoid gatherings to offer Eid prayers now. A large gathering may cause contamination within a few seconds," she said.