Telangana records 52 fresh COVID-19 cases; infection tally stands at 1,813

Telangana continued to witness a jump in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 52 fresh cases reported besides a death. The number of virus-related deaths in the state rose to 49, a bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday night said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state mounted to 1,813 after 52 people tested positive for the virus. The bulletin said 25 people were discharged on Saturday. “The number of cured/discharged people till date is 1,068. The number of people under treatment as on date is 696,” it said.

Out of the 52 fresh cases, 33 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), while 19 were migrants or foreign returnees who arrived in the state in the recent days, the bulletin stated. These 19 returnees include four persons who returned from Kuwait and 15 migrants who came from Maharashtra, it added. PTI SJR SRY.