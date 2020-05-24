J-K: Top LeT terror associate, 3 over ground workers held
A top Lashkar-e-Toiba terror associate was arrested by the security forces in Budgam on Sunday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-05-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 10:52 IST
A top Lashkar-e-Toiba terror associate was arrested by the security forces in Budgam on Sunday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police. "Budgam Police and Indian Army's 53RR has arrested a top LeT terror associate Wasim Ganie of Beerwah along with three over ground workers," it said.
This group was involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists in the area, it added. A few days back, four terrorist associates of the LeT were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The security forces had recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. (ANI)
