Stranded Delhi madrasa students sent to their homes in Bihar ahead of Eid

Thirty students residing in Masjid Madrasa Talimul Quran, East of Kailash in the national capital were sent to their native places in Katihar, Bihar through a bus on Saturday, as a "special gift" ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. An NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat and a group of lawyers aided by Amar Colony police station personnel arranged for the transportation of the students. The police had earlier written a letter to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) requesting help to facilitate the process.

Each student was also given a customised kit with essentials, pertaining to COVID-19. The kit comprised food, iftaar material, clothes, towel, slippers, first-aid, emergency medicines for the journey back home. All students were also provided with masks and gloves, the police said. The students were stranded in Delhi and could not return to their homes in Bihar, following the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown imposed on May 25.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in many parts of India on Monday. (ANI)