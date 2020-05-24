3 more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 353
Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 353 on Sunday, informed the state Health Department.
The three new cases are from Jamshedpur city, it added.
So far, a total of three people have lost their lives to the infection in the state. (ANI)
