Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDRF teams working round the clock to restore normalcy in cyclone-ravaged Bengal: Official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:12 IST
NDRF teams working round the clock to restore normalcy in cyclone-ravaged Bengal: Official

Specialised disaster management teams of the NDRF are rendering help in the massive clean-up operation in cyclone-hit West Bengal. The NDRF personnel, dressed in bright-orange outfits, are working round the clock to restore normalcy in the state, where Cyclone Amphan has thrown life out of gear, flattening houses, uprooting trees and snapping power cables, senior officials of the force said.

A total of 38 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in various parts of the state, 19 alone in Kolkata, with sophisticated tools and equipment to speed up the rehabilitation work, said Nisheeth Upadhyay, an NDRF commandant. "The cyclone has caused huge devastation in Bengal, not just in the coastal areas but in the state capital too. In the city, we are working alongside Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, who are helping us with directions to the affected areas.

"In the districts, too, our teams have shifted people from low-lying areas to safety, provided them with necessary medical aid," Upadhayay, the commandant of NDRF second battalion, told PTI. The battalion commandant also said that advance deployment of personnel in six districts of the state helped ensure minimal loss of lives.

"We carried out the evacuation operation on time. Not just that, we used public address systems to carry out an awareness programme in local languages in rural areas before the cyclone struck. Fishermen in the coastal areas were told not to venture out into the sea," he noted. Upadhayay contended that almost all arterial roads in Kolkata and its adjoining districts have been cleared, and felled trees removed.

"The NDRF personnel are working all night with light-mounted helmets. The teams are equipped with modern tools and equipment, such as gasoline cutters, to carry out the relief work. We will do everything possible to ensure people are not inconvenienced. That's our job," he said. Vijay Sinha, the commandant of NDRF first battalion, said five teams from Patna, each consisting of 25-30 personnel, are undertaking restoration work on a war footing in Bengal with state-of-the-art equipment such as life detectors and victim location camera.

"Upon suspicion that somebody is lying under debris, the personnel use life detector instruments which can detect the heart beat of a person. After detection, a two or three-inch hole is made in the heap and the VLC is inserted to locate and rescue a person lying under the rubble. "These instruments had helped a lot while carrying rescue operation after a massive earthquake shook Nepal and Bihar in 2015," he told PTI.

Sinha also said his team members are carrying MFR (medical first responder) kits with them to provide immediate medical assistance to pregnant women, or those suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Asked about the major challenges encountered by the NDRF in its operation, Upadhayay said, "We are exercising caution to ensure that our personnel, or for that matter the common people, do not get exposed to COVID-19.

"Some people were initially reluctant to move to cyclone shelters, partly because they were scared of contracting COVID-19. We successfully convinced them to shift to the camps, while also ensuring sanitisers and masks were available for their safety," he explained. Over 80 people died and lakhs were rendered homeless as cyclone Amphan cut a path of destruction through half-a- dozen districts of West Bengal, including state capital Kolkata, on Wednesday night, blowing away shanties, and swamping low-lying areas.

The NDRF commandant further said that the state government lent all possible help and support to the force to carry out the clean-up operation. "We have specialised vehicles to reach the remotest corners. For Sagar island, however, the state provided us with vessels. The NDRF and the state administration are working together to tide over the crisis," he added. PTI RMS SNS RMS NSD NSD

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Harry Kane is 'first class individual': Leyton Orient chief

Leyton Orient CEO, Danny Macklin heaped praises on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane by terming him as a first-class individual. England captain and 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner announced that he will sponsor clubs shirts for next s...

Quarantine tourism, anyone? No takers for Himachal CM's idea

Himachal Pradesh as a quarantine destination Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurs recent idea to promote the hill state as a place where people from elsewhere can spend their days in coronavirus quarantine has not gone down well with many. The ...

Bank of Maharashtra sanctions Rs 2,789 cr loans over 3 months to MSMEs, others

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Sunday said it has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2,789 crore to MSME, self-help group, agricultural and retail borrowers to help them meet their liquidity mismatches caused due to coronavirus crisis over the l...

Maha: Woman and her two sons found killed, husband detained

A 30-year-old woman and her two sons were on Sunday found brutally killed inside their house in Beed city of Maharashtra, police said. Police have detained husband of the deceased for his suspected role in the crime, an official said.The de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020