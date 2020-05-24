Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Top stories from the western region at 1730 hrs.

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:37 IST
MH-FLIGHTS-UDDHAV Need more time to resume Mumbai airport operations: Maha CM Mumbai: A day ahead of partial resumption of domestic flight services in the country amidst the lockdown, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry for restarting the operations at the Mumbai international airport. BOM1 MH-LOCKDOWN-FLIGHTS-MINISTER Ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone: Maha home minister Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said it is "extremely ill-advised" to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BOM8 MH-VIRUS-THACKERAY It was wrong to impose lockdown suddenly: Thackeray Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said it was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly and now it cannot be lifted all at once. BOM10 MH-LOCKDOWN PM-RAUT Humanity in PM washing feet of safai workers vanished now:Raut Mumbai: Taking a swipe at the Centre over the plight of migrant labourers amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the humanity shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by washing the feet of conservatory workers seems to have vanished now.

BOM5 MH-LOCKDOWN-TRAINS-KASHMIR Maharashtra: 3300 from Jammu and Kashmir evacuated by 4 trains Mumbai: Around 3300 Jammu and Kashmir residents including 1200 students who were stranded in various parts of Maharashtra have been evacuated by four Shramik special trains during the past 10 days, an official said. LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-AIR INDIA HC seeks reply from AI on plea over safety measures in flights Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has sought a response from the Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a petition of an AI pilot, claiming the airline was not following safety measures for COVID-19 while bringing back Indians stranded abroad.

LGB3 GJ-HC-VIRUS-TESTS HC questions Gujarat govt over COVID-19 testing in state Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has questioned the state government's decision to not allow private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests, saying whether this is meant to "artificially control" the data of number of coronavirus cases in the state. BES5 MH-SADHU-MURDER Sadhu, man killed in Nanded, accused held near T'gana border Aurangabad: A sadhu residing in his ashram in Nagthana in Maharashtra's Nanded district, some 250 kilometres from here, and another person were killed on Sunday morning, with police stating that robbery may have been the motive.

BES11 MH-LOCKDOWN-EID COVID-19 casts shadow on Eid festivities this year Mumbai: The Eid-ul-Fitr festival has lost its sheen this year due to COVID-19 outbreak and many Muslim community members in Mumbai have decided to keep the celebration a low key affair on Monday by offering namaz at home and not wear any new clothes on the occasion. BES3 MH-WORKER-SUFFOCATION Maha: Sugar factory worker hospitalised after suffocation dies Pune: One of the 12 sugar factory workers, who were hospitalised on Saturday after they complained of suffocation while cleaning a vacuum pan in a Baramati-based sugar factory, died on Sunday, police said. PTI NSK NSK

