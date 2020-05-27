Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRS officer allegedly commits suicide at residence in Delhi's Bapu Dham

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Bapu Dham on Wednesday, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:57 IST
IRS officer allegedly commits suicide at residence in Delhi's Bapu Dham
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Bapu Dham on Wednesday, police said. According to the police, a suicide note was recovered from the place.

"An IRS officer allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Bapu Dham today. A suicide note has also been recovered from the site," Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi) said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

IOA forms 11-member annual grant and affiliation committee

The Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday constituted an 11-member committee led by Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwala to monitor annual grant and affiliation fee of its members for the 2020-2021 cycle. Besides Suma...

Bengaluru Central University will be developed at Rs 150 cr

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said that the Bengaluru Central Universitys campus will be developed at a cost of Rs 150 crore. After chairing a review meeting of the University, the DCM, who is also in-char...

England's test and trace programme to launch on Thursday

A COVID-19 test and trace service will launch in England on Thursday to help the loosening of lockdown measures, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.From tomorrow there is a new test and trace operation which will change peoples lives and whi...

Reports: Xyp9x taking leave from Astralis

Andreas Xyp9x Hojsleth became the second major loss to Astralis, with multiple outlets reporting Xyp9x was taking a leave of which the nature and length arent yet known. Astralis next plays June 9, and Danny zonic Sorensen will be the prima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020