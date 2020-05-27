Left Menu
NHAI to undertake maintenance of National Highways before monsoon

NHAI has issued new policy guidelines to help its ROs/PDs plan and prioritize better, and then expedite the process of highway maintenance in the desired manner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:19 IST
Regional Officers of NHAI have been delegated sufficient financial powers to make quick decisions regarding maintenance activities.  Image Credit: ANI

In order to keep the national highways in patchless and traffic worthy condition, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has directed its Regional Officers (ROs) and Project Directors (PDs) to undertake maintenance of the National Highways on top priority-basis considering ensuing monsoon season. The aim is to facilitate timely action and keep the highway stretches traffic-worthy ahead of the monsoon season i.e. latest by 30th June 2020.

NHAI has issued new policy guidelines to help its ROs/PDs plan and prioritize better, and then expedite the process of highway maintenance in the desired manner. The target is to ensure thorough planning of the requisite activities and the implementation of the same in a time-bound manner.

Regional Officers of NHAI have been delegated sufficient financial powers to make quick decisions regarding maintenance activities. Project Directors have been advised to make an assessment of the condition of highways supported by technology-driven tools through car-mounted camera/ drone/ Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) etc. for identification of various highway distress (like depression, rutting, cracking etc.) and plan rectification measures.

All field officers have been directed to adhere to the timelines, regularly monitor the progress of maintenance work and keep reporting the same to the Authority at regular intervals.

NHAI HQ will be monitoring the progress closely through its Project Management Software – Data Lake where pictures of before and after repair works would be uploaded, apart from other repair-related information.

(With Inputs from PIB)

