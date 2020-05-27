Woman delivers baby inside Shramik train in MP's Ratlam

Woman delivers baby inside Shramik train in MP's RatlamPTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:36 IST
A 28-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a Shramik special train at Ratlam railway station on Wednesday while she was travelling to her native place in Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat, an official said. After the delivery, the woman and the newborn were shifted to the district hospital in Ratlam.
Western Railway's public relations officer Jitendra Jain said that the woman, Pooja Devi, was travelling along with her husband in the Shramik special train from Surat in Gujarat to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. "As the woman went into labour, a co-passenger informed the Divisional Railway Manager of Ratlam about it through a tweet," he said.
Jain said that after this tweet, the commercial control department and the Twitter cell informed about this to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and asked for an ambulance. "Before the arrival of the train, the railways' doctor Ankita Mehta and her team reached the Ratlam station. Later, the woman safely gave birth to a baby boy inside the coach under the supervision of the medical team,"he said.
Jain said that the woman was later shifted to Ratlam district hospital along with her baby as a precaution. "Both the child and mother are healthy," he said.
