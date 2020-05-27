Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman delivers baby inside Shramik train in MP's Ratlam

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:36 IST
Woman delivers baby inside Shramik train in MP's Ratlam

A 28-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a Shramik special train at Ratlam railway station on Wednesday while she was travelling to her native place in Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat, an official said. After the delivery, the woman and the newborn were shifted to the district hospital in Ratlam.

Western Railway's public relations officer Jitendra Jain said that the woman, Pooja Devi, was travelling along with her husband in the Shramik special train from Surat in Gujarat to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. "As the woman went into labour, a co-passenger informed the Divisional Railway Manager of Ratlam about it through a tweet," he said.

Jain said that after this tweet, the commercial control department and the Twitter cell informed about this to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and asked for an ambulance. "Before the arrival of the train, the railways' doctor Ankita Mehta and her team reached the Ratlam station. Later, the woman safely gave birth to a baby boy inside the coach under the supervision of the medical team,"he said.

Jain said that the woman was later shifted to Ratlam district hospital along with her baby as a precaution. "Both the child and mother are healthy," he said.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

NASA due to resume human spaceflight from U.S. soil with SpaceX Florida launch

SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks private rocket company, was scheduled to launch two Americans into orbit on Wednesday from Florida on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine year...

Online shopping highlights Cuba's inequality in time of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting growth in inequality in Communist Cuba as worsening shortages force most citizens to spend hours in line to purchase basic goods while the better-off are shopping online.The disruption from the pande...

Putin says worst case coronavirus scenario in Moscow averted as lockdown unwinds

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow, the epicentre of Russias coronavirus outbreak, had succeeded in preventing what he called the worst-case scenario as the city looked to easing tough lockdown measures within days. Spea...

Sreelekha to be Kerala's first woman DGP, to head Fire & Rescue Services Department

R Sreelekha will be the first woman Director General of Police in Kerala after the state government on Wednesday appointed her as Fire and Rescue Services DGP as part of a major reshuffle. The state cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020