Rajasthan ACB arrests cooperative society official for taking bribe in Baran

A cooperative society office-bearer in Rajasthan's Baran district was arrested by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday for allegedly accepting bribe worth Rs 3,000 to sanction crop loan to a local farmer, officials said. An official of the ACB's unit in Baran arrested Rahul Suman, who is posted as secretary at the cooperative society in Atru town in Baran, after he had allegedly accepted the amount, said Circle In-charge, ACB, Baran, Gyanchand Meena.

The accused had demanded the bribe for sanctioning crop loan that the farmer, Om Prakash Mehar, had applied for in September 2019. An accounted sum of Rs 30,000 was also recovered from the secretary's bag, the ACB official said. Mehar, a resident of Piplod village of the area, had approached the ACB on May 18 and lodged a complaint in this connection, the circle in-charge said.

The accused on Wednesday called the farmer to hand over the bribe outside the bank at Atru town where the ACB official arrested the accused as soon as he accepted the amount, Meena said. A search operation is underway at the accused secretary's residence at Baidkiya village in Atru tehsil.

The accused will be produced before an ACB court in Kota on Thursday, he added..