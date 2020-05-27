Three-year-old boy falls into newly dug borewell in Telangana, rescue operations on

Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI): A three-year-old boyaccidentally fell into a newly drilled open borewell in Medakdistrict of Telangana on Wednesday, and rescue operations areon to pull him out, police said

The incident happened at around 5 pm in anagriculture field located in Papannapet mandal of the districtwhen the boy was walking with his grandfather and father,asenior police official told PTI over phone

Rescue efforts were underway to get the child outand senior district and police officials were monitoring theoperation, the official said.