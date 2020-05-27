Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Meghalaya towns received more rainfall last week than what Delhi, Punjab get in a year

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:14 IST
2 Meghalaya towns received more rainfall last week than what Delhi, Punjab get in a year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"When it rains, it pours," say the residents of Mawsynram and Sohra towns in Meghalaya which have received more rainfall in the last week than Delhi, Punjab and Haryana get in a year. The towns, located 100 km apart, are located on the southern slope of Bangladesh in the East Khasi Hills district.

The state has been receiving incessant rainfall as Amphan cyclonic circulation got trapped in the Northeast and the worst affected have been Mawsynram and Sohra, an official of the MeT Department told PTI. Mawsynram town received 1506.2 mm rainfall from May 20 till Tuesday, while Sohra received 1357.8 mm rainfall during the same period, he said.

The average annual rainfall in Delhi and Haryana is 617 mm each and Punjab's average is 649 mm, he added. On May 24, Mawsynram received 358.2 mm rainfall and on May 26, the town received over 300 mm rain. Sohra received over 320 mm rainfall on May 23 and the following day as well, the weather office said.

Ieidrity Lyndem, a resident of Sohra, said there is nothing unusual about the rainfall. "There have been times in the past that it would rain continuously for weeks without break," she said.

In the past 24 hours, Sohra has received 243.6 mm rainfall and if the cyclonic circulation persists for a couple of days more, Mawsynram is expected to cross the 2000 mm-mark. Deen Rapsang, a student, said she is aware of the heavy rainfall this year but is stunned by the statistics made available by the MeT department.

"But the people have accepted heavy rainfall as a way of life," Rapsang, a resident of Mawsynram, said. Except for the landslides and disruptions to means of communication when there is too much water, life goes on, as usual, she added.

The cyclonic circulation has triggered one of the heaviest pre-monsoon rainfall in the entire Northeast and it is over 15 times the rainfall north and central India received during this period, the official said.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

MBA grad held for staging robbery drama, steals Rs 8.51 lakh for lover's treatment

Hyderabad, May 27 PTI An MBA graduate, who allegedly staged a robbery drama and stole over Rs 8.51 lakh from his employer for his lovers treatment, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The 28-year-old culprit, working as an accounta...

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtras Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years. Punjab, u...

COVID-19: Godrej Professional extends support to salon industry, to make it 'business-ready'

Godrej Professional, the hair care brand of Godrej Consumer Products, on Wednesday announced plans to extend support to over 10,000 salons and make them business-ready as soon as their operations resume. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL un...

Maha govt, Fadnavis trade barbs on Central aid to fight COVID

The ongoing war of words between the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the BJP escalated on Wednesday with both the sides seeking to rebut each others claims and counter-claims on the Central help to handle the COVID-19 crisis. At 56...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020