Ahmedabad COVID-19 tally up by 256 to 11,097; 19 more die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:38 IST
Number of the COVID-19 casesin Ahmedabad district went up by 256 to 11,097 while the deathtoll rose by 19 to 764 on Wednesday, state Health departmentsaid

A total of 327 patients were discharged from hospitalsin Ahmedabad in the day, it said.

