Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercury nears 50-degree mark in Delhi, R'than; IMD says no immediate respite in sight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 21:11 IST
Mercury nears 50-degree mark in Delhi, R'than; IMD says no immediate respite in sight

Parts of northern and western India reeled under scorching heat on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering near the 50 degree-mark in Delhi and Rajasthan, while the IMD said no immediate respite is likely from the ongoing heatwave conditions. In the national capital, the mercury settled six notches above normal in most areas. Palam remained the hottest with a maximum temperature of 47.2 degrees Celsius, marginally less than Tuesday's 47.6 degrees Celsius.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot. In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius. The last time the mercury touched the 46-degree mark at the Safdarjung weather station was on May 19, 2002, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The all-time record for Safdarjung in May is 47.2 degrees Celsius. It was recorded on May 29, 1944. The IMD said the weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 45.1 degrees Celsius and 46.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan. Churu was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological (MeT) department. On Tuesday, Churu had recorded a high of 50 degrees Celsius -- the district's second-highest maximum temperature in the month of May in the last 10 years.

Ganganagar, Bikaner and Kota recorded maximum temperatures of 48.9 degrees Celsius, 48 degrees Celsius and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday. Jaisalmer recorded a high of 46.1 degrees Celsius, Barmer 45.9 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 44.8 degrees Celsius and Ajmer 44 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said heatwave conditions will continue in the state for the next 24 hours. Neighbouring Haryana, too, reeled under blistering heat, with Narnaul recording the highest maximum temperature at 47.2 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Among other places in the state, Ambala sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 42.8 degrees Celsius in Karnal.

Sweltering heat also swept Punjab, where Patiala recorded a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above-normal temperatures of 43.5 degrees Celsius and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, also experienced a hot day at 42.9 degrees Celsius -- four degrees above normal. Jammu recorded the hottest day of the season as the mercury settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above the season's average, the MeT department said.

The city recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius, which was also 1.5 degrees above normal, it said. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius -- 4.2 notches above normal. It is a marginal drop from Tuesday's 31.7 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23.7 degrees Celsius. The weather department predicted isolated light rain or thunder in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. But there will be an increase in precipitation over the subsequent two days.

The IMD said the ongoing heatwave conditions in several parts of north and central India are very likely to continue on Thursday. It said some respite can be expected only towards the end of the week. "Due to the prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and the adjoining interior parts of eastern India, the present heatwave conditions are very likely to continue during next 24 hours," it said.

Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, it added. Heatwave conditions are also likely in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan, and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Saurashtra and Kutch, central Maharashtra and Marathwada, Telangana and north interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, according to the IMD.

A western disturbance is likely to give some relief on May 29 and 30. During this period, parts of north India are likely to witness dust storms and thunderstorms, it said. Western disturbance is a cyclonic circulation which originates in the Mediterranean Sea. Traversing central Asia, it brings rains to the hills and plains when it comes in contact with the Himalayas.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

PCB would not support rescheduling of T20 World Cup, says its official

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has said it would not support any move to reschedule this years World T20 Cup to 2021 as it would hit the entire international calendar. A PCB official, ahead of the International Cricket Council meetings begi...

Money laundering case: DHFL promoters Wadhawans sent to jail

A special court here on WednesdayremandedDHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested by the ED in connection with money laundering probe against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others, to 14-day judicial custody. They were arres...

Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China over border standoff

In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate or arbitrate the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was ready, willing and able to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between t...

Bulgarian police seize more than 360 kilograms of cocaines

Bulgarian police have discovered and seized more than 360 kilograms nearly 800 pounds of cocaine from an apartment in the capital. Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Wednesday that the cocaine haul was made in the apartment of 33-year ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020