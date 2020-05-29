One more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

A person who recently returned to Meghalaya from Haryana has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of active cases in the state to eight, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. All information about the patient, including his age and gender, have been withheld to protect privacy, a health department official said.

"Another person who had traveled from Haryana has turned out positive. The person is in Tura and under quarantine. Total cases: 21, Recovered: 12, deceased:1, active cases: 8, Sangma tweeted on Thursday night.

Meghalaya has reported 21 COVID-19 cases so far. One person succumbed to the disease, while 12 others have recovered.